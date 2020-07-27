AEW has announced that MJF will give a State of the Industry Address during this week's Dynamite on TNT.

This comes after MJF defeated Griff Garrison on last week's Dynamite episode. He has been rumored to challenge AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in the near future, possibly at AEW All Out in September.

Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday's live Dynamite episode from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL:

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Darby Allin vs. FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Texas Tornado match

* AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante in a non-title match

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Hangman Page and Kenny Omega defend against Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of The Dark Order

* The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara) vs. Orange Cassidy, Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, The Best Friends

* Cody Rhodes defends the AEW TNT Title against Warhorse

* MJF gives his State of the Industry Address