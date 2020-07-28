Major League Wrestling and WAVE.tv have announced a new strategic rights partnership for social distribution.

The new content, distribution and sales partnership will increase the volume of MLW coverage across WAVE.tv's portfolio of media brands, mainly their combat sports media brand "HAYMAKERS."

"Wrestling has the most active social media fan base in combat sports, so being able to expand and connect with fans in a deeper sense to share our immersive rivalries, fights and athletes with WAVE.tv is a great next step for us," said MLW CEO and Founder Court Bauer. "MLW embraces emerging trends and tech and WAVE.tv is a perfect match for the league. We expect this partnership will encourage continued growth of our fan base while also giving WAVE.tv's 60 million plus followers and subscribers content matched to their interests as well."

Below is the full press release sent to us today by MLW: