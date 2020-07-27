Major League Wrestling has announced a new distribution agreement with Digital Original Entertainment.

The new deal will see MLW content air on Digital Original Entertainment's new DOE TV Network, which launches this fall. The platform will be available on Pluto TV via all internet-connected TV platforms, Android and Apple, Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox One, Chromecast and Virgin Media.

"We're thrilled that Doe TV Network viewers will get to see all of the world class fighters MLW has to offer starting this fall," said MLW COO Jared St. Laurent in a press release. "Whether it's World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu, World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed or any of the other incredible athletes in Major League Wrestling, anybody who tunes into the Doe TV Network can expect all of the action and excitement MLW is known for."

