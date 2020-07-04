Major League Wrestling has granted the release of Saieve Al Sabah.

He tweeted earlier this morning, "I Have Asked For And Have Been Granted My Release From @MLW . Happy "Independence" Day."

Sabah signed with MLW on June 8 to join Injustice members, Myron Reed and Jordan Oliver.

On July 1, Saieve Al Sabah had tweeted at MLW CEO Court Bauer, telling him to let his contract ride out.

"I'll Be Fine If I Never Wrestle Again," tweeted Sabah. "@courtbauer U Can Let My Contract Ride Out. The People Know I'm The Realest. Ask @BookItGabe"

He also added, "Pardon My Soul I Screenshot And Record Everything. So Your A Slave In My Dropbox MSL [Jared St. Laurent][email protected] Fire Him And Save Your Company."

Saieve Al Sabah reportedly left MLW over Chief Operating Officer Jared St. Laurent's relationship with Team Vision Dojo. Team Vision Dojo is a Florida-based wrestling school ran by Chasyn Rance. Rance is a registered sex offender.

Though Laurent recently told Post Wrestling, that he has not been associated with Rance or the dojo in years.

After he tweeted about his release, Saieve Al Sabah wrote, "Let's Protect "Executives" With Ties To Pedophiles And Links To Missing Women. Not Young Talent That Is Pushing The Game Forward That Doesn't Repeat The Trash. The Old Guard Will Choke On Their On Spit If They Even Think About Dealing With Us Again. We R Not For Sale."

Below are his tweets:

