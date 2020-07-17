MVP spoke with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT about the potential of him leading a new stable, along with who has impressed him on the RAW roster since his return to WWE.

Starting with Bobby Lashley, MVP has been putting out feelers to a number of different wrestlers as he looks to take WWE Superstars to the next level. While only Lashley looks to be working directly with him at the moment, an MVP-led stable is something fans have been keeping an eye out for. MVP teased in his interview things are still a work in progress.

"Absolutely," MVP said to wanting to create a stable in WWE. "It's something I've been discussing and let's see how things go … let's just say there's method to my madness! I think everyone will be pleasantly surprised if I can take this … just watch me work! I'll leave it at that — watch me work."

Returning to WWE in early February, MVP said he's been impressed by quite a few WWE stars including: Aleister Black, WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, and The Viking Raiders.

"I'm so pleased with the locker room," MVP responded. "I've had a chance to see the SmackDown locker room and, of course, my locker room on RAW. Everybody has been tremendously cool. I'm blown away by the Street Profits. Those guys are just phenomenal talents. The Viking Raiders, I finally got a chance to work with them a little while back in a tag match and before I got a chance to work with them, I was just impressed by their work. Phenomenal.

"Aleister Black is another guy that has impressed me a great deal in the ring and out of the ring and behind the scenes.There is no shortage of amazing talent on both the SmackDown and RAW rosters and you've got a Performance Center full of hungry people that want an opportunity to step up to the next level. So there's no shortage of people for me to work with."

MVP is set to take on WWE US Champion Apollo Crews at this Sunday's The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules.