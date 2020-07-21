- Above is a promo for Karrion Kross vs. Dominik Dijakovic on Wednesday's WWE NXT episode. As noted, the show will also feature Killian Dain vs. Dexter Lumis, plus a "huge announcement" by NXT General Manager William Regal.

- As noted, next Monday's RAW will feature WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defending the title against Dolph Ziggler. McIntyre will be announcing a stipulation for the match right before it begins. WWE has issued a poll on the stipulation, asking fans what McIntyre should go with. As of this writing, 62% have voted for I Quit, while 25% went with Street Fight, 10% for a Ladder Match, and 3% for a Tables Match.

- New SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura have been announced for WWE's The Bump, which airs tomorrow morning at 10am ET on the WWE Network and all WWE digital platforms. Other guests announced for tomorrow are Tegan Nox, Robert Stone, and WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley.