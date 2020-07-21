Today's new episode of The R-Truth Game Show will feature Natalya and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre as the special guests. The "Cat Crazy" episode is available on-demand now, but will air on the live feed at 8pm ET tonight.

WWE Network is also adding a "Best of WWE: Drew McIntyre's Road to the WWE Title" special to the on-demand section at 12pm ET today.

A new episode of WWE Break It Down will be added to the Network on-demand section at 10am ET this Sunday. The episode will feature WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. It will then air on the live feed at 8pm ET.

All three new episodes are also available on the free version of the WWE Network.

In other WWE Network news, 10 new ECW Supershows were added to the on-demand section. Natural Born Killaz 1996, Just Another Night 1996, Hardcore Heaven 1996, A Matter of Respect 1996, Big Ass Extreme Bash 1996, Heatwave 1996, The Doctor Is In 1996, November To Remember 1996, Cyberslam 1997, and Crossing the Line Again 1997 were all added.

Below is a preview for the new episode of The R-Truth Game Show:

