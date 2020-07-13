WWE's "Best of WWE: The Best of Women's Evolution" special went live on the WWE Network today at 12 noon ET.

Tuesday will see "Best of WWE: The Best of Extreme Rules" go live in the on-demand section at 12 noon ET. As noted, WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth will see "The R-Truth Game Show" premiere tomorrow as well. The show will be available in the on-demand section at 10am ET, and then will air on the live stream at 8pm ET. Truth's first contestants for the premiere will be Alexa Bliss and Sheamus. "Irish Bliss" is the name of the premiere.

In other WWE Network news for this week, the next WWE Day Of documentary will premiere this Friday at 10am ET in the on-demand section. It will feature behind-the-scenes footage from the 2020 WWE Backlash pay-per-view. WWE's "Day Of: Backlash 2020" will then air at 7:30pm ET on the live stream.

The Undertaker's "Last Ride: Tales from The Deadman" bonus episode will go live on-demand this Sunday at 10am ET. It will air on the live stream after WWE's "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" pay-per-view goes off the air. A special Extreme Rules edition of WWE's The Bump will air on Sunday at 10:30am ET, featuring a preview for the pay-per-view. The Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show has been confirmed for 6pm ET, and the main card will begin at 7pm.

Best of the Women's Evolution, Best of Extreme Rules, The R-Truth Game Show, The Last Ride, The Bump, and the Extreme Rules Kickoff will all air on the free tier of the WWE Network as well. Tonight's new edition of RAW Talk will also air on the free version.