WWE has released a new promotional poster for "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" and the match that will see WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bayley defend her SmackDown Women's Title against Nikki Cross.

As seen below, the poster is WWE's version of the classic movie poster for The Shining, which features shots from a scene with Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall.

You can see the full Cross vs. Bayley poster below, along with the previous posters released: