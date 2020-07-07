The WWE Network is premiering new specials on Jeff Hardy, Sheamus and Ricochet this week.
The "Best of WWE: The Best of Ricochet" went live on the on-demand section at noon today. This goes with the new WWE 365 special on Ricochet that premiered this past weekend.
A new WWE Break It Down episode on The Celtic Warrior will premiere this Friday at 10am ET on-demand, and then at 7:30pm ET on the live stream.
A new WWE Chronicle documentary on Hardy will premiere this Sunday at 10am ET on-demand, and then air at 8pm ET on the live stream.
All three specials will also be available on the free version of the WWE Network.
