The WWE Network is premiering new specials on Jeff Hardy, Sheamus and Ricochet this week.

The "Best of WWE: The Best of Ricochet" went live on the on-demand section at noon today. This goes with the new WWE 365 special on Ricochet that premiered this past weekend.

A new WWE Break It Down episode on The Celtic Warrior will premiere this Friday at 10am ET on-demand, and then at 7:30pm ET on the live stream.

A new WWE Chronicle documentary on Hardy will premiere this Sunday at 10am ET on-demand, and then air at 8pm ET on the live stream.

All three specials will also be available on the free version of the WWE Network.