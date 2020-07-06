MVP revealed the new WWE United States Title belt design during tonight's RAW episode. You can see a photo and video of the new look below.

MVP also announced that he will be challenging champion Apollo Crews for the title at WWE's "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" pay-per-view. Crews did not appear on tonight's RAW to sell last week's attack by Bobby Lashley, which came after MVP's non-title win.

WWE's 2020 "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" pay-per-view takes place on July 19 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the updated card:

WWE Title Match

Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Ziggler to reveal stipulation at Extreme Rules.

RAW Women's Title Match

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Nikki Cross vs. WWE Women's Tag Team and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley (c)

WWE United States Title Match

MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)

Wyatt Swamp Fight

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Eye For An Eye Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

That's a beauty. ???? ???? ????@The305MVP has unveiled a NEW #USTitle on #WWERaw, claiming that he IS the new champion after defeating @WWEApollo last week! pic.twitter.com/GzyOzS9vUQ — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2020