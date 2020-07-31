- As seen above, WWE Music has released the "Vengeance" theme song for Dominik Dijakovic on YouTube. The theme will be available on Apple Music, iTunes and Spotify on Friday, August 14.

- WWE is apparently focused on beefing up the WWE NXT creative team. PWInsider reports that two or three new creative writers were recently hired, just to work the black & yellow brand.

- As noted earlier this week, WWE announced a storyline fine to Nia Jax for her actions on Monday's RAW when she hit the Samoan Drop on WWE Producer Pat Buck. Jax and Shayna Baszler had brawled to a Double Count Out and fought off security guards when they rushed the ring. Buck was also a victim of that chaos. WWE did not disclose the amount of the storyline fine.

Jax, who has not reactivated her Twitter account as of this writing, originally responded to the fine announcement by noting on Instagram that she had a meeting planned with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

"With the advice of counsel, I am not able to address this situation until after my meeting with Mr. McMahon @wwe," she wrote.

Jax made another Instagram post today, with a photo of her shooting the middle fingers at the camera.

"Hey..Fine this [middle finger emoji]," she wrote.

Stay tuned for updates on the Jax vs. Baszler feud and the Jax fine storyline. You can see both posts from Jax below: