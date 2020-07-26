Weeks ago on his podcast, Executive Director of SmackDown and Raw Bruce Prichard said that NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis didn't have the "It Factor."

Tonight on social media Nick Aldis responded to him, saying that his comments had him at an all-time low, but then turned it around to take a dig at the low ratings of Monday Night RAW.

"Hi @bruceprichard, Your ignorant comments about me had me at an all-time low, kind of like your Raw ratings. However, there are a few hall-of-famers that seem to have a different opinion. Some of which are even featured below. PS, I'll be live on @BustedOpenRadio tomorrow AM," tweeted the NWA Worlds Champion.

As of this writing, Bruce Prichard hasn't responded to Nick's comments.