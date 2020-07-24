Nikki Cross vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bayley is now official for next week's WWE SmackDown on FOX episode. Bayley will be putting her SmackDown Women's Title on the line.

Cross became the new #1 contender to Bayley after defeating partner Alexa Bliss in tonight's SmackDown opener. Bayley had announced that Cross and Bliss could compete for a title shot, if they wanted to. They hesitated some but Cross shoved Bliss down on the stage and the match was on. There was some awkward tension between the two after the match during a backstage segment, but they got on the same page and Bliss said it's time to focus so Cross can take the title from Bayley.

Tonight's SmackDown opened with Bayley and partner Sasha Banks coming to the ring for a promo. Banks was still in possession of Asuka's RAW Women's Title, ahead of their title match on Monday's RAW. Banks and Bayley cut a promo where they declared that this is the end of the Women's Evolution in WWE. They then introduced a new era - the era of Sasha Banks and Bayley.

