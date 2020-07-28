New Japan Pro Wrestling announced tonight that Hiromu Takahashi has injured his left shoulder and is expected to be out of action until his scheduled IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship defense against Taiji Ishimori on August 29.

Below is NJPW's statement:

Due to an injury to his left shoulder, NJPW medical staff have determined that Hiromu Takahashi will not be able to appear on cards from tonight's Hamamatsu event. Changes have been made to cards for tonight and Friday, July 31 in Korakuen Hall accordingly. We apologize to fans who were looking forward to seeing Takahashi wrestle and appreciate your understanding. Hiromu Takahashi is expected to return in time for his scheduled IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship defense against Taiji Ishimori on August 29 in Jingu Stadium.

NJPW also announced card changes for both Summer Struggle Night 3 and Summer Struggle Night 4.

Summer Struggle Night 3, Match 6 is now Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI vs EVIL & Taiji Ishimori and Summer Struggle Night 4, Match 5 is now Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI vs EVIL & Taiji Ishimori.