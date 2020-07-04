NJPW has announced the full New Japan Cup card for July 11 in Osaka. The event is headlined by Kazuchika Okada going against EVIL in the tournament finals. The winner will then get a shot at IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito at Dominion on July 12.

Below is the full New Japan Cup lineup:

* Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and Hiromu Takahashi vs. Tomohiro Ishii, SHO, and Toru Yano

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Yuji Nagata, and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., Minoru Suzuki, and El Desperado

* SANADA and BUSHI vs. Yujiro Takahashi and Taiji Ishimori

* Master Wato vs. DOUKI

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima vs. Hirooki Goto and Gabriel Kidd

* Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma vs. Yota Tsuji and Yuya Uemura

* Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL (New Japan Cup Finals)

In other news, NJPW announced YOSHI-HASHI and YOH have both sustained knee injuries and neither have a timetable for a return.

YOH wrote that he has since had an MRI and revealed it was an ACL tear.