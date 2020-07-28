NJPW announced a new title — the KOPW 2020 Title — earlier today at a press conference. There is no physical championship, but a trophy will be awarded to whoever is the champion at the end of the year. The title then resets in the new year so other wrestlers have a chance at capturing it.

The first champion will be decided on August 26 in Korakeun Hall and August 29 at Summer Struggle in Jingu Stadium. Eight wrestlers compete in four singles matches on August 26. Each wrestler can pick a stipulation to add to their match — and it was touted anything could be picked. Fans then vote on which stipulation they want to see for that match.

The winners of those four singles matches then face off in a regular rules four-way match on August 29. The winner will be the inaugural champion and can defend the title throughout the year with stipulations being voted on by the fans for each match.

NJPW is apparently looking to do something completely new and fresh with how this championship is presented compared to their IWGP Titles.

Also announced for August 29, IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion EVIL defends against Tetsuya Naito; IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi takes on Taiji Ishimori.

You can check out the full announcement in the video above.