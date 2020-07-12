NJPW has announced that its weekly show Lion's Break Collision is coming to FITE TV starting on July 17 at 10 p.m. ET.

The promotion tweeted, "With a tremendous reaction from fans all over the world, Lion's Break Collision has been a tremendous success! Starting July 17, a new way to watch! Lion's Break Collision comes weekly to @FiteTV, and episode one is FREE!"

Lion's Break Collision premiered on July 3 on the streaming service, NJPW World. Last week's show on July 10 saw former WWE star TJP defeat Danny Limelight.

