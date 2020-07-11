NJPW New Japan Cup finals took place today and featured a stunning final match between Kazuchika Okada and EVIL. Below are the full results:

* Tomoaki Honma and Togi Makabe defeated Yuya Uemura and Yota Tsuji

* Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated Gabriel Kidd and Hirooki Goto

* Master Wato defeated DOUKI

* Taiji Ishimori and Yujiro Takahashi defeated BUSHI and SANADA

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado, Zack Sabre Jr., and Taichi defeated Ryusuke Taguchi, Yuji Nagata, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, and Shingo Takagi defeated SHO, Toru Yano, and Tomohiro Ishii

* EVIL defeated Kazuchika Okada in the New Japan Cup Final Match

EVIL is now the number one contender to both the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Titles. He will face Tetsuya Natio one-on-one for both championships at Dominion tomorrow evening at the Osaka-jo Hall in Japan.

Below is a glimpse of the live crowd from tonight's show: