NJPW New Japan Cup continued today with the quarterfinal matches taking place. Below are the results from today's show:
* Takahashi defeated Tomohiro Ishii in a New Japan Cup Quarterfinal Match
* Okada defeated Taiji Ishimori in a New Japan Cup Quarterfinal Match
* SANADA defeated Taichi in a New Japan Cup Quarterfinal Match
* EVIL defeated YOSHI-HASHI in a New Japan Cup Quarterfinal Match
* Bushi, Shingo Takagi, and Tetsuya Naito defeated Yuya Uemura, SHO, and Hirooki Goto
The semifinal matches for the tournament between Hiromu Takahashi/Kazuchika Okada and SANADA/EVIL will take place tomorrow (Friday, July 3). The show will be airing live for free on New Japan World starting at 6 a.m. Eastern time.