NJPW New Japan Cup continued today with the quarterfinal matches taking place. Below are the results from today's show:

* Takahashi defeated Tomohiro Ishii in a New Japan Cup Quarterfinal Match

* Okada defeated Taiji Ishimori in a New Japan Cup Quarterfinal Match

* SANADA defeated Taichi in a New Japan Cup Quarterfinal Match

* EVIL defeated YOSHI-HASHI in a New Japan Cup Quarterfinal Match

* Bushi, Shingo Takagi, and Tetsuya Naito defeated Yuya Uemura, SHO, and Hirooki Goto

The semifinal matches for the tournament between Hiromu Takahashi/Kazuchika Okada and SANADA/EVIL will take place tomorrow (Friday, July 3). The show will be airing live for free on New Japan World starting at 6 a.m. Eastern time.