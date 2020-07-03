NJPW New Japan Cup continued today with the semifinals matches taking place. Below are the results from today's show:

* El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., and Taichi defeated Gabriel Kidd, Yuji Nagata, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi

* SHO, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto defeated BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, and Tetsuya Naito

* EVIL defeated SANADA in a New Japan Cup Semifinal Match

* Kazuchika Okada defeated Hiromu Takahashi in a New Japan Cup Semifinal Match

This year's NJPW New Japan Cup Finals will take place on July 11 at Osaka-jo Hall. The winner of the finals will be number one contender to both the IWGP Heavyweight Title and Intercontinental Title, and he will face Tetsuya Natio for both championships at Dominion just 24 hours later.

