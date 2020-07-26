As noted, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced a new tour that will start tonight and continue through part of August, called Summer Struggle.

The cards for the first two nights of the event have been announced by New Japan. The shows will begin at 5:30 a.m. EST, and both will take place at Korakuen Hall.

Night one's main event will feature Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, and Hiromu Takahashi battling EVIL, Dick Togo, and Taiji Ishimori. Night two will see a similar main event, with the major difference being that SANADA will take BUSHI's place in the six-man match,

You can see the full card for the first two nights of Summer Struggle below:

July 26:

* Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, and Hiromu Takahashi vs. EVIL, Dick Togo, and Taiji Ishimori

* Kazuchika Okada and SHO vs. Yujiro Takahashi and Gedo

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Master Wato vs. Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Yuji Nagata and Yuya Uemura vs. Minoru Suzuki and DOUKI

* YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto vs. SANADA and Shingo Takagi

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Satoshi Kojima, and Togi Makabe vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, and Gabriel Kidd

July 27:

* Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, and Hiromu Takahashi vs. EVIL, Dick Togo, and Taiji Ishimori

* Kazuchika Okada and SHO vs. Yujiro Takahashi and Gedo

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Master Wato vs. Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and DOUKI

* Yuji Nagata and Yuya Uemura vs. Minoru Suzuki and El Desperado

* YOSHI-HASHI and Toru Yano vs. Shingo Takagi and BUSHI

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Satoshi Kojima, and Togi Makabe vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and Gabriel Kidd