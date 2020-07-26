NJPW Summer Struggle Night 1 took place today from Tokyo's Korakuen Hall. Six different matches made up the card, including an entertaining six-man tag team main event between BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito, and Hiromu Takahashi versus Taiji Ishimori, Dick Togo, and EVIL.

You can see the full results below:

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Satoshi Kojima, and Togi Makabe defeated Gabriel Kidd, Yano, and Tomohiro Ishii

* SANADA and Shingo Takagi defeated YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto

* DOUKI and Minoru Suzuki defeated Yuya Uemura and Yuji Nagata

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado, Zack Sabre Jr., and Taichi defeated Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi

* SHO and Kazuchika Okada defeated Gedo and Yujiro Takahashi

* Dick Togo, Taiji Ishimori, and EVIL defeated BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, and Tetsuya Naito

Night two, taking place tomorrow, will see a similar main event, with the major difference being that SANADA will take BUSHI's place in the six-man main event.