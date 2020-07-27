NJPW Summer Struggle Night 2 took place today from Tokyo's Korakuen Hall. Six different matches made up the card, including an entertaining six-man tag team main event between SANADA, Tetsuya Naito, and Hiromu Takahashi versus Taiji Ishimori, Dick Togo, and EVIL.

You can see the full results below:

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Satoshi Kojima, and Togi Makabe defeated Gabriel Kidd, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto

* BUSHI and Shingo Takagi defeated YOSHI-HASHI and Toru Yano

* El Desperado and Minoru Suzuki defeated Yuya Uemura and Yuji Nagata

* Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Zack Sabre Jr., and Taichi

* Gedo and Yujiro Takahashi defeated SHO and Kazuchika Okada

* Taiji Ishimori, Dick Togo, and EVIL defeated SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi, and Tetsuya Naito

The Summer Struggle Tour will continue this Wednesday, July 29 at the Act City Hamamatsu in Shizuoka. As seen in the video above, Okada has teased a major announcement for the event.