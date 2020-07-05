Eddie Kingston has recently been calling out wrestlers from several different promotions, one being NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis. Kingston joined NWA in 2019.

He tweeted, "I want the @nwa Worlds Championship. #FreeLancer #MadKing #KingPin #UnwantedKing #Unwanted #MedusaComplex #DHS #OutlawInc #OGz730 #SGC #PnP 2020 the year of the call out."

Hours after the tweet, Nick Aldis responded to the challenge.

"And I want a challenge, so let's do business," responded the NWA Champion.

Kingston wasn't surprised that Nick Aldis was one of the first to respond to his challenge.

He replied, "Someone answered and I knew it would be you first."

He also told NWA that their champion wasn't a coward.

Kingston wrote, "See @nwa your Champion is no coward."

Eddie Kingston also notably called out TNT Champion Cody Rhodes. As of this writing, Rhodes hasn't responded to the challenge.

Below you can read their exchange: