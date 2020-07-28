NWA World Women's Champion Thunder Rosa will be defending her title against "The American Kaiju" Lindsay Snow at Hell Hath No Fury.

Hell Hath No Fury is an event by Mission Pro Wrestling. The date of the event is September 18, 2020 and fans can buy tickets here.

It will also be streaming live on Title Match Network.

Thunder Rose won the NWA Women's Title by defeating Allysin Kay at the NWA Hard Times PPV in January. She would later successfully defend the title against former WWE star Melina on an episode of NWA Power.