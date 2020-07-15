Earlier this week, WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch was arrested in New Jersey, and is currently incarcerated at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution. Sytch was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle during a second license suspension, Eluding a Police Officer, and Contempt/Violation of a Domestic Violence Restraining Order.

Due to her most recent arrest, the state of Pennsylvania filed a motion to revoke the February 2020 parole of Sytch, according to PWInsider. The state sees her latest arrest as a violation of her existing parole that she had previously been following properly.

If the court agree with the state, Sytch could return to the Carbon County Correctional Facility to serve out her full sentence.

Originally being scheduled to be released on March 25, she was paroled early after lawyers petitioned for her release at a hearing. Sytch had been in jail since February 23, 2019 after being arrested in Seaside Heights, New Jersey for DWI (then later transferred to PA due to a bench warrant), which was her 6th charge for driving under the influence since 2015.

Since 2012, the former WWE star has had a number of legal and personal issues in multiple states, including arrests and probation violations.