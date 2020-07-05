- Above, Alexa Bliss made her WWE Network Pick of the Week and relived her WWE Extreme Rules 2018 title defense against Nia Jax in an Extreme Rules Match.

- WWE Network News is reporting two shows spotlighting Jeff Hardy and Sheamus are coming to the Network. Hardy will be featured in the latest WWE Chronicle, premiering next Sunday, July 12. Also, a new WWE Break It Down features Sheamus looking back at some key moments in his wrestling career. His episode premieres next Friday, July 10.

- Pete Dunne, Trent Seven, and Tyler Bate (also known as British Strong Style) created shirts to raise money for Black Lives Matter. Dunne has since announced 3,252 shirts were sold and they raised over $45,000 for the movement.

"Now all the shipping has been taken care of (thanks again to @WrestleCrateUK) I can let everyone know the final amount raised from the #BlackLivesMatter shirts is £36,221.46. That's over $45,000 dollars. Myself, @trentseven & @Tyler_Bate are blown away. Thank you!"

Now all the shipping has been taken care of (thanks again to @WrestleCrateUK) I can let everyone know the final amount raised from the #BlackLivesMatter shirts is £36,221.46



That's over $45,000 dollars



Myself, @trentseven & @Tyler_Bate are blown away. Thank you! — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) July 5, 2020