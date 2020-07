- The above video is the top ten moments from yesterday's Friday Night SmackDown.

- A photo of WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant was featured in a special Fourth of July Nathan's Hot Dogs commercial. The ad aired nationally on ESPN.

Today was Nathan's annual hot dog eating contest. Below is the full video:

- WWE star John Morrison is spending his holiday hanging out with AEW star Scorpio Sky on a boat.

Scorpio Sky was the one who posted the below photo on social media.