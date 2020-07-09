As seen above, WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth recently released the official music video for his "We Got All The Power [Power]" single.

Truth included the following message in the video description:

"'We Got All The Power' is a movement and message from Ron Killings aka (WWE's R-Truth), to help illustrate the importance of voting and coming together to help mend and build our communities! Ron, with his very own unique style,is ready to change the face of sports and entertainment culture, merging entertainment and new music experiences as we know it! Coming from Charlotte, NC, he's use to understanding the values of both sides of the playing field of life! With his amazing work in the game we look forward to see the undeniable force he's ready to unleash"

On a related note, WWE is asking fans who they want to see on "The R-Truth Game Show" when it premieres next Tuesday, July 14. You can see the tweet below, along with the original preview for the show.

WWE announced in mid-June that Truth's game show will be premiering this month. Truth noted on The Bump that the program will be the "game show of game shows" and will feature various activities, including scavenger hunts. Truth, the host, will be giving out prizes to the WWE Superstars he has on as guests, and will be keeping track of the points himself. The trailer below shows WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, The Miz, Sheamus, Nikki Cross, Natalya, and Carmella as guests. WWE originally filmed a pilot for Truth's game show back in early 2017, but this is the latest version of that idea.

Tell us who YOU want to see on The @RonKillings Game Show before the first episode premieres Tuesday! ?????? pic.twitter.com/3hIamEgLTJ — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 9, 2020