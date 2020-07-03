- Above is a look back at Night One of the WWE NXT Great American Bash. Next week's Great American Bash finale will feature the NXT TV return of Mercedes Martinez, Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae in a Street Fight, Legado Del Fantasma vs. Breezango and Drake Maverick in a six-man match, plus the big Winner Takes All main event between NXT North American Champion Keith Lee and NXT Champion Adam Cole.

- Next Thursday's special edition of NXT UK on the WWE Network will feature a look back at various NXT UK Superstars wrestling on American soil. You can click here for the latest update on the brand coming out of this week's mandatory conference call with Triple H and the crew.

- Randy Orton got some attention on Instagram this week for posting some revealing photos of his wife Kim. He noted that they were from a recent vacation to Jamaica. He also praised his wife with the following:

"I have many flaws. Many. But I believe I am a good man (outside ring, of course) husband, and father. When I miss my fam I look at the 20k photos and videos in my phone and there are so many gems. Found these today, and it brought me back to our family trip to Jamaica. Always a good time when @kim.orton01 is by my side. She not only gives me confidence in myself, but a shoulder to cry on if needed. If I need a swift kick in the ass, she gives it to me. Ive never laughed or loved so hard with another. She is the one person that gets me, and that can guide me when I need it. No one on earth has my back like her. Older I get, the more I love her, the more I am attracted to her, and I can't wait to add to my photo album over the next handful of decades. I will always be 100% yours. Love you baby [heart emoji] #wifeappreciationdayeveryday"

