The RAW Women's Title match at WWE's "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" pay-per-view ended in controversial fashion tonight.

The match saw Asuka defend the red brand title against Sasha Banks, who currently holds the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. The finish saw Banks argue with the referee before Asuka came from behind. Asuka spit her green mist as Banks turned around, but Banks ducked and the mist hit the referee, blinding him. Bayley then rushed the ring as Asuka was forcing Banks to tap out to the Asuka Lock. Bayley ripped the referee's shirt off and put it on, sending the referee out to the floor. Bayley then counted Banks' pin on Asuka and declared her the winner.

Bayley yelled at the timekeeper to ring the bell but he wouldn't. She went to the timekeeper's area and threatened him until he rang the bell. WWE did not announce a new champion, or any kind of match result, but Banks' music hit as Bayley handed her the RAW Women's Title. The show went to replays before Banks and Bayley left with all the gold, leaving an angry Asuka in the ring.

Kairi Sane was at ringside for Asuka during tonight's match and got involved, but was taken out by Bayley shortly before the finish.

Stay tuned for updates on Banks vs. Asuka and the RAW Women's Title. Below are a few shots of tonight's match at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando: