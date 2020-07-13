Several former WWE Superstars are set to become free agents later this week.

WWE released dozens of employees and talents back in mid-April due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. The main roster wrestlers who were cut will see their 90-day non-compete clauses expire on Wednesday of this week, July 15.

It's believed that at least some of the former WWE Superstars will end up in AEW and Impact Wrestling. Impact has been teasing some of the recently released wrestlers for their Slammiversary pay-per-view on Saturday. Eric Young, EC3, Heath Slater and others have been rumored for spots on the Impact roster, and it's been reported that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have already signed.

A number of WWE NXT talents were also cut back on April 15. They were under 30-day non-competes and were free agents as of May 15. That is how Deonna Purrazzo was able to make her Impact debut last month. WWE also released or furloughed several producers in April, and it's been reported that some of those furloughs will be brought back as WWE begins to resume normal operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The following former WWE main roster Superstars will become free agents later this week:

* Aiden English

* Curt Hawkins

* EC3

* Epico Colon

* Eric Young

* Erick Rowan

* Heath Slater

* Karl Anderson

* Kurt Angle (believed to be under non-compete)

* Lio Rush (may have been under NXT deal)

* Luke Gallows

* Maria Kanellis

* Mike Kanellis

* No Way Jose

* Primo Colon

* Rusev

* Sarah Logan (pregnant)

* Zack Ryder