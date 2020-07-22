- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring a look at Randy Orton's greatest rivalries.

- WWE Hall of Famer Lita has been announced for this week's "After The Bell" podcast with host Corey Graves. The former WWE Women's Champion will discuss her career, today's Superstars, her music career, and more. Below is WWE's announcement on the episode:

Lita joins WWE After the Bell this week WWE Hall of Famer Lita – a true trailblazer for female Superstars during the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Eras – joins WWE After the Bell this week, available tomorrow wherever you get your podcasts. Before capturing the collective imagination of the WWE Universe as a dynamic personality and intensely athletic competitor, the four-time Women's Champion took the long road to sports-entertainment, venturing to Mexico to learn the art of lucha libre. In an exclusive interview, Lita describes the earliest days of her in-ring career, what it was like to battle Trish Stratus in Raw's first all-women's main event, her take on current Superstars, her music career and much more. WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday. Subscribe here to listen and never miss an episode.

- Renee Young took to Instagram last night and posted photos of her new hairstyle. She joked about taking the selfies before her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, caught her and started roasting.

"Trying to take a suitable picture of my new haircut before Jon catches me and starts roasting me," Renee wrote.

She then posted a follow-up in the comments, writing, "* i didn't mean he was roasting the haircut. The haircut is great. I meant roasting me for taking 103839292 selfies trying to get it right! [laughing emoji]"

Young has been away from live WWE TV since testing positive for COVID-19 in late June. She did work the Kickoff pre-show for WWE's "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" pay-per-view this past Sunday, calling in from her home via video. Young should be returning to normal work soon after it was reported in early July that she had made a full recovery.

You can see Renee's full Instagram post below: