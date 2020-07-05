Rey Mysterio is currently working for WWE without a contract, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Mysterio signed his now expired WWE contract back in September 2018.

As of late, Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik have been in a storyline with Seth Rollins on RAW.

Meltzer also reported that there was a plan for Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins in an "Eye for an Eye Match" for Extreme Rules.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

