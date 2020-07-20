Rey Mysterio is at today's WWE RAW taping from the Performance Center in Orlando, and is reportedly scheduled to appear on WWE TV moving forward.

There's no word yet on if Rey has re-signed with WWE, but PWInsider reports that he was at work today and is factored into plans going forward.

As we've noted, Rey has been working without a WWE contract as of late, and the two sides have been negotiating a new deal. It was noted that Rey traveled to WWE HQ in Stamford last week to continue those talks.

Mysterio lost the first-ever "Eye For An Eye" match to Seth Rollins during The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view last night. Rollins won the match by "extracting the eyeball" of Mysterio. It had been reported that WWE was planning to use CGI or special effects for the finish, but they only used a bit of fake blood and a fake eyeball that was barely seen. WWE issued a post-show storyline injury update on Rey, noting that he had been taken to a local medical facility to be treated for a "potential globe luxation" injury. The storyline update also said doctors were optimistic that Rey had a chance to maintain his vision "if the optic nerve is not severed and there is not too much strain on the blood vessels and nerves that connect the eye to the rest of the head."

It was noted on today's Wrestling Observer Radio episode that WWE went with the "Eye For An Eye" finish because Mysterio had not signed a new contract. There was speculation going into the match that if he signed, he would likely win. Dave Meltzer also noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE went with the update on Rey possibly maintaining his vision because if he does re-sign, then that would be their out with the storyline.

Regarding the finish of the match, Meltzer said WWE did away with the original plan for some reason. The original plan was to tape the "Eye For An Eye" match ahead of time and use special effects to make it look like Rey really lost an eyeball.

Rollins vs. Aleister Black has been announced for tonight's taped RAW, but it's been speculated that WWE will keep Rey off TV, at least for this week, to sell the eye injury angle from Sunday night. WWE is also taping next week's RAW this afternoon, so it's possible that Rey is used for next week's episode.

Stay tuned for updates on Rey's WWE status and be sure to join us for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET.