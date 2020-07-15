As seen in the image below, WWE NXT star Rhea Ripley has changed her hair color to a completely blonde shade. She posted a photo to Instagram alongside her boyfriend and fellow pro wrestler, Demetri 'Action' Jackson.

Rhea captioned the picture with two emojis the couple uses to describe their wrestling personas.

Other WWE talent would take to the comments section to praise her new hairstyle, including Chelsea Green. She wrote, "OKURRRR w the hair!" Nia Jax, Lince Dorado, and other stars also left responses underneath her picture full of support for the happy couple.

Rhea Ripley has recently been feuding with Robert Stone and his newest client, Aliyah, on WWE NXT each week. She defeated the duo in a 2-on-1 handicap match during the first week of the brand's "Great American Bash" event.

You can see the full image of Rhea below: