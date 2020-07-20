Wendy Barlow is currently battling COVID-19.

The wife of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, also known to pro wrestling fans as former WCW star Fifi The Maid, is currently sick with the coronavirus, according to The New York Post. The Nature Boy confirmed the diagnosis to The Post.

Flair confirmed his wife's battle with COVID-19 just days after photographers spotted him at a Georgia Starbucks location on Friday, without a mask. It should be noted that he was in his car at the drive-through.

A source close to the situation told The Post that Flair already has the coronavirus, and tested positive two days before on Wednesday of last week. Flair denied that claim.

"That is absolutely incorrect," Flair told The Post. "My wife does [have the virus]… we live in a 5,000 square foot home. I live in the basement. She lives upstairs on the third floor and she got sick."

Flair then hung the phone up before The Post reporter could ask more questions. They reached out to him via text message and he noted that his "health is excellent" right now.

The Post also noted that Barlow is "very ill" while Flair is "mostly asymptomatic aside from some coughing."

The 71 year old Flair has worked recent WWE RAW TV tapings at the Performance Center in Orlando, despite the pandemic and the outbreaks within the company.

Below are a few photos from Flair's maskless run to Starbucks on Friday: