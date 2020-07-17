- WWE uploaded the full 2003 "Biker Chain Match" at No Mercy between then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker. The finish saw Taker take the chain off the pole, however Vince McMahon interfered and shoved Taker off the top rope, allowing Lesnar to secure the chain. Lesnar then blasted Lesnar with the chain and pinned him to retain the title.

- Riddick Moss returned to action on WWE Main Event this week, facing Humberto Carrillo (h/t to PWInsider). It was his first match since March. Moss, along with Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, was out of action due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

- WWE declared the company's regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be September 15th and the payment date will be September 25th. The company will also report its second quarter 2020 results on Thursday, July 30th after the close of the market. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and Interim CFO, Frank A. Riddick, will host a conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results. As always, Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of the call.