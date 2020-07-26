- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring Superstars who have destroyed The Big Show. Among the group include: Randy Orton, The Undertaker, Braun Strowman, and Brock Lesnar.

- Back in February of 2014, The New Age Outlaws took on Cody Rhodes and Goldust in a WWE Tag Title Steel Cage Match. Near the end of the bout, Cody climbed to the top of the cage and hit a moonsault on Road Dogg. Cody ended up hitting his shoulder hard on the mat as Road Dogg didn't quite catch him enough to slow down his momentum. On Twitter, Road Dogg joked "the sun was in my eye" as the reason for Cody's hard fall. The New Age Outlaws won the match shortly after thanks to a fameasser by Billy Gunn on Cody.

The sun was in my eye — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2020

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Roman Reigns, The IIconics, and Lacey Evans.