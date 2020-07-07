It looks like Robert Stone will be adding to the Robert Stone Brand soon.

Stone teased on Twitter that tomorrow on Night 2 of the Great American Bash, he will reveal his "HUGE new signing."

He tweeted, "My secretary Harriet just sent the paperwork over for my HUGE new signing I'll be revealing tomorrow on @WWENXT baby. Can ya feel it??? The #RobertStoneBrand is on the rise. I know it. @WWE_Aliyah knows it. The @USA_Network knows it."

NXT star Chelsea Green was one of his first clients, though she fired him in May.

His newest client is Aliyah. She replied to his announcement about adding to the brand.

She tweeted, i kno I'm the only one u need.."

Stone replied, "Power in numbers remember ???"

Below are their tweets:

My secretary Harriet just sent the paperwork over for my HUGE new signing I'll be revealing tomorrow on @WWENXT baby. Can ya feel it??? The #RobertStoneBrand is on the rise. I know it. @WWE_Aliyah knows it. The @USA_Network knows it. — #RobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) July 7, 2020