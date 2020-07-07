Tonight FS1 is airing Royal Rumble 2017.

Roman Reigns retweeted WWE's announcement about the rebroadcast with the comment that he might be the most important Royal Rumble competitor of all time.

He tweeted, "I might be the most important Royal Rumble competitor of all time. Before you start complaining, just think about the last 5 years...."

The winner of the Royal Rumble 2017 match was Randy Orton after he eliminated Roman Reigns. Before he was eliminated, Roman had eliminated The Undertaker.

Two years before in 2015, Roman won the Royal Rumble by eliminating former WWE star Rusev. The year before, he made his Royal Rumble debut.

Below you can see his comment: