WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar will make his 205 Live in-ring debut on tonight's show.

WWE has announced that Legado del Fantasma will be on tonight's show as Escobar faces Oney Lorcan in a non-title match. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde will be in Escobar's corner.

WWE also announced Tehuti Miles vs. Mansoor for tonight's show.

Below is the full announcement for tonight's 205 Live episode, which airs on the WWE Network after SmackDown on FOX goes off the air: