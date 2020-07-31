Former WWE star Sarah Logan has taken the initiative to find new, fulfilling projects to fill her time since departing from the WWE. With a blossoming YouTube channel called "The Wild and Free TV" growing in popularity, and her first child on the way, Logan has certainly been keeping busy.

Wrestling Inc. was lucky enough to get some time with Logan to discuss her career in WWE. Logan looks back at certain staples like "The Riott Squad" faction, a group she formed with Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott, with fond eyes. However, Sarah notes how The Riott Squad was advised to "mimic" another group that formed around the same time, "Absolution", made up of Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, and Paige.

"I don't think [Absolution] hurt [our momentum]," Sarah said. "But the only frustrating part was that we mimicked Absolution for so long. Like, they would do something, then we would do something. We happened to be on Tuesday and they were on Monday, so everyone knew on Monday what we were doing on Tuesday."

The Riott Squad was regularly featured on RAW in the ring or in various backstage segments. These would sometimes include the three women walking around the arena and harassing other employees that worked for the company.

With that chapter of their careers over, Logan recalls a time when she was unsure that The Riott Squad would come together harmoniously. Sarah was already close friend with Ruby, but Liv Morgan was someone she hadn't taken the steps to get close to.

"I was just worried about Liv feeling... Not as much as part of the group, because me and Ruby had so much history," Sarah explained. "Me and Ruby were already friends. And Liv, Liv can make friends with a freaking broomstick. She's just, you know, so outgoing.

"I remember I had a talk with Ruby that I was like, 'I want Liv to feel included, so we're traveling with each other together.' We ended up not having to try at all because she just clicked, but I remember having the conscious decision to make this girl feel included because I didn't want her to feel left out. Because we already had such an established history in me and Ruby," she continued.

The group would eventually split and each transition into singles competitors. Although the three women haven't seen much success up until this point in their singles careers, Logan nearly won the Women's Battle Royale at WrestleMania 35.

"When I - this isn't Squad related. Sorry Ruby, but [my favorite career moment] was at WrestleMania, so whatever," Sarah said. "When I threw Asuka in the WrestleMania Battle Royal and then Carmella ended up coming, winning it all. For that moment, when I was the only one in the ring at WrestleMania and everyone thought I won, I thought I won for a second. It was crazy!"

Mehdy Labrini contributed to this article.