As noted, NXT's Great American Bash: Night 1 Episode beat AEW's Fyter Fest: Night 1 in total viewership this week with 792,000 viewers (+1% from last week) on the USA Network, topping the 748,000 viewers (+18%) scored by Dynamite on TNT by 6%, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The main event of NXT this week saw Io Shirai get an assist from RAW Women's Champion Asuka to score a victory over Sasha Banks. The show also featured a strap match between Roderick Strong and Dexter Lumis, Rhea Ripley versus Robert Stone and Aliyah, and a four-way elimination #1 contender's match between Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, Dakota Kai, and Tegan Knox.

With the overall success of the show, Sasha Banks took to Twitter to take some credit for the ratings victory. She even referred to herself as "The Draw" in her message.

"The Draw...... but YOU already knew that!" Sasha wrote.

Banks is scheduled to face Asuka one-on-one for the RAW Women's Championship at Extreme Rules on July 19.

You can see Sasha's full tweet below: