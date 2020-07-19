- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring the scariest match types in the WWE. The group included: Bloodbath Match, Inferno Match, House of Horrors, Casket Match, Hell in a Cell, Buried Alive Match, and others.
- WWE The Bump: The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules edition begins today at 10:30 am ET. The show features Seth Rollins, D-Von Dudley, Hardcore Holly, and NBA Champion Kenny "The Jet" Smith.
The #MondayNightMessiah @WWERollins sits down with #WWETheBump before his #EyeForAnEye Match against @reymysterio!— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2020
PLUS: @TestifyDVon, @TheBobHolly and @TheJetOnTNT join us ahead of The Horror Show at @WWE #ExtremeRules! https://t.co/qe7zTD2Ida
- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Bianca Belair, Peyton Royce, and Paige.
View this post on Instagram
I dunno about you, but I'm so obsessed with my hair ???? @covetandmane are amazing! ?? A brand spankin new episode of Cassie Vs is dropping on The Tube at 7.30pm EST tonight!! (Link in bio. Subscribe to meeee ??) Then maybe you'll get to see The IIconics appear on Monday Night RAWR ????????? We are very popular amongst our peers. They just love us. And those are my thoughts ????