- Former Mae Young Classic competitor Mercedes Martinez made her return to WWE NXT TV on Night 2 of the Great American Bash. She defeated Santana Garrett.

This return followed several weeks of "coming soon" vignettes for the veteran wrestler. Above is footage from Wednesday's match.

- Below is a new promo for NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium. This promo aired during the Great American Bash Night 2 episode on Wednesday night, but the champs did not appear live. Imperium won the titles from Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher on May 13, and have defended the straps just once - against Breezango on June 17.

On a related note, Barthel celebrated his 30th birthday on Wednesday, while WWE announcer Vic Joseph turned 35.

- As noted, the Great American Bash Night 2 closed with Scarlett and Karrion Kross staring down at new NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee following his big "Winner Takes All" win over Adam Cole, from a room up high in the arena. Kross has previously teased that he was coming for the NXT Title.

Kross and Scarlett both took to Twitter after the Great American Bash and posted cryptic comments for the future.

"It's a gift and a curse to know things before they happen... Buckle up everyone, because you're in for a hell of a ride. #FallAndPray #TickTock #WWENXT @WWENXT @WWEKarrionKross," Scarlett wrote.

Kross re-tweeted several fan comments on going for the title and added, "Tick tock. [hourglass emoji]"

You can see several of their related tweets below: