Seth Rollins took to Twitter this afternoon to show the welts on his back from the kendo stick shots he took from Dominik Mysterio during last night's WWE RAW.

As noted, Dominik snapped on Rollins and Murphy after they took out Aleister Black at ringside last night. The son of Rey Mysterio assaulted both heels with a kendo stick, sending them retreating to the back.

Rollins tweeted this afternoon and said RAW was a helluva show for Randy Orton's promo on WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks' win over Asuka to capture the RAW Women's Title, the Extreme Rules main event between McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Lashley's win over Mustafa Ali, and Murphy's win over Humberto Carrillo. The only problem The Monday Night Messiah had with the show was the stubborn Mysterio kid.

"Randy at his best. Sasha-Asuka title fight. Drew/Zigman pulling out all the stops. Lashley/Ali. Murphy with the W. #WWERaw with a helluva show. The only hiccup was that stubborn Mysterio kid. #thegreatergood," Rollins wrote.

Rollins included a photo with his comments, showing off the marks on his back from Dominik's kendo stick attack.

You can see Rollins' full tweet with photo below: