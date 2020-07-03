The official autopsy report for former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has been revealed by The Blast.

Gaspard passed away at the age of 39 back on May 17 after he and his son were among a group of swimmers who were swept away by a strong rip current while in the ocean at Venice Beach, California. First responders hit the water to rescue them but Gaspard told them to save his 10 year old son first, and they did. The move saved his son's life but Gaspard was then hit by a large wave and he went under. A search and rescue operation for Gaspard was then launched but his body washed ashore three days later.

The autopsy lists "drowning" as the official cause of death for Shad. His death was ruled an accident.

A Los Angeles County Coroner investigator wrote that Gaspard was swimming in the ocean on 5/17/2020 with multiple other individuals when lifeguards began assisting swimmers out of the ocean due to a rip current. Witnesses state a wave crashed over the decedent and he was not seen again. On 5/20/20 his body was located not far from where he was last seen alive."

The toxicology report noted that a small trace of alcohol was detected in Gaspard's system but he was not drinking that day. It said the small trace "may represent, in part or in entirety, to postmortem microbial activity."or in entirety, to postmortem microbial activity."

The report also detailed how Shad "gave over" his son to lifeguards, ensuring his safety, before he was taken back underwater by a wave.

The report also noted that Shad's sister was interviewed by investigators and that she provided details on his final moments. Gaspard had been at the beach with family that day, including his wife, as they often did.

"He was in 'good shape' and knew how to swim. During the incident on that day, he was swimming with his son," the report said. It continues, "Upon becoming caught in the rip current, lifeguards attempted to rescue the decedent and his son. The decedent reportedly gave his son over to lifeguards to be rescued before the decedent disappeared into the water."