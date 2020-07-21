Shelton Benjamin had a rather eventful night during this week's episode of Monday Night Raw. Besides capturing the WWE 24/7 Championship by pinning R-Truth, Benjamin joined the MVP-led stable titled Hurt Business.

Benjamin, a former two-time All-American, also made history by starting the 100th 24/7 championship reign since the title was unveiled by Mick Foley on the May 20, 2019 episode of Monday Night Raw.

The WWE Stats & Info Twitter account shared an interesting stat about the duration taken for some of the top championships, such as the WWE Championship and Intercontinental Championship, to see hundred separate title reigns.

The stat revealed that the WWE Championship took 47 years and two months to witness the hundredth title reign, which belonged to Sheamus starting in June 2010. Meanwhile, it took 24 years and 10 months for the Intercontinental Championship to witness a hundredth reign. Edge became the 100th Intercontinental Champion when he defeated Randy Orton at Vengeance 2004.

In contrast, a 100th 24/7 Champion has been crowned within 14 months.

While Benjamin is beginning his first reign, R-Truth held the 24/7 Championship for a record 37 times over a period of 197 days.



